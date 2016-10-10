HELPING YOU AND YOUR HOUSE BECOME BETTER

Having high-quality windows properly installed at your home is essential for the safety of your property, energy efficient thermoregulation and finally for an attractive design of your house. Depending on the type of windows you choose, you will influence insulation in your premises, regulate the heat and air circling and reduce noise levels inside. On the other hand, old, damaged windows requiring maintenance or suddenly damaged windows may be a serious inconvenience and a cost.

Being aware of these aspects, our company provides all sorts of services including installation of new windows, repairment, and maintenance of the old ones and emergency repair services. Primarily founded in Bulgaria, we have expanded our business and settled in the USA several years ago. Currently, we are widely known for our high-quality service, a large assortment of window models and competitive prices.

TYPES OF SERVICES WE OFFER

Full-Frame Window Replacement

If you face windows damaged beyond repair and have decided to invest into brand-new window models, our skilled technicians provide full frame installation and replacement. The procedure includes extraction of the previous window with trim and frame and proper installation of the new model, including frame and trim.

Repair And Maintenance Types Of Jobs

Not all the damages and dysfunctions require full replacement of the window. Using various powerful tools, we can deal with wide range of problems. It includes interventions when the glass is loose, or water is leaking at the edges of it, when there’s a broken latch, damaged wood or frame or if the window is jammed and hinges are malfunctioning.

Providing Large Scale Of New Window Models

Our company provides all the material, equipment and services referring windows installation. If you want to purchase the whole new windows, we offer rich collection of models and styles, including fixed, bow, garden, sliding glass window, single and double hung window, all made of aluminum, vinyl, wood or plastic.

Over the decades of doing business within windows installation and maintenance industry back in Bulgaria, all the members of our company acquired significant knowledge, skills, and experience.

After transferring our business to the USA ground, more convenient terms of business gave us a chance to express our full potential and extend the range of services. Nowadays, the company hires well-educated, skilled and responsible technicians.

STRIVE TO MEET HIGH STANDARDS

We use the latest equipment and strive to meet high standards of quality service. We are bonded and insured, and every client gets a long lasting warrant. We provide upfront pricing, competitive prices, flexible working schedule, including emergency service.

Aside from wide range of regular window replacement services, there are frequently various special offers and discounts for all our regular customers. So if you want the best

WHAT PEOPLE SAYS ABOUT US

Here are a few testimonials from people who worked with us

stev-ryanSteven Ryan

The recent storm damaged three windows in our house beyond repair, causing serious cost and emergency situation. The guys from this company provided help within few hours and had all three windows full frame replaced in a day. The new models are attractive, safe and quality and the service was right on time and rather affordable.

jean-orrJean Orr

I am highly satisfied with their service! We’ve bought a new house recently and decided to invest into the renovation. It included all windows replacement. Their collection of available window models is amazing, and the technicians did an excellent job with the extraction of the old ones and installation of the new chosen models.

thumb_03_60_60Armando Baker

I needed an efficient, highly professional and responsible service and I got even more than that. They worked around my schedule, the purchased window models were delivered on time, and the whole procedure of replacement was smooth and effective. The prices are affordable and the work force rather polite.

