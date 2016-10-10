HELPING YOU AND YOUR HOUSE BECOME BETTER
START THE
CHANGE
Having high-quality windows properly installed at your home is essential for the safety of your property, energy efficient thermoregulation and finally for an attractive design of your house. Depending on the type of windows you choose, you will influence insulation in your premises, regulate the heat and air circling and reduce noise levels inside. On the other hand, old, damaged windows requiring maintenance or suddenly damaged windows may be a serious inconvenience and a cost.
Being aware of these aspects, our company provides all sorts of services including installation of new windows, repairment, and maintenance of the old ones and emergency repair services. Primarily founded in Bulgaria, we have expanded our business and settled in the USA several years ago. Currently, we are widely known for our high-quality service, a large assortment of window models and competitive prices.
TYPES OF SERVICES WE OFFER
Full-Frame Window ReplacementIf you face windows damaged beyond repair and have decided to invest into brand-new window models, our skilled technicians provide full frame installation and replacement. The procedure includes extraction of the previous window with trim and frame and proper installation of the new model, including frame and trim.
Repair And Maintenance Types Of JobsNot all the damages and dysfunctions require full replacement of the window. Using various powerful tools, we can deal with wide range of problems. It includes interventions when the glass is loose, or water is leaking at the edges of it, when there’s a broken latch, damaged wood or frame or if the window is jammed and hinges are malfunctioning.
Providing Large Scale Of New Window ModelsOur company provides all the material, equipment and services referring windows installation. If you want to purchase the whole new windows, we offer rich collection of models and styles, including fixed, bow, garden, sliding glass window, single and double hung window, all made of aluminum, vinyl, wood or plastic.
Business
Over the decades of doing business within windows installation and maintenance industry back in Bulgaria, all the members of our company acquired significant knowledge, skills, and experience.
After transferring our business to the USA ground, more convenient terms of business gave us a chance to express our full potential and extend the range of services. Nowadays, the company hires well-educated, skilled and responsible technicians.
Find Your Window Fast
We use the latest equipment and strive to meet high standards of quality service. We are bonded and insured, and every client gets a long lasting warrant. We provide upfront pricing, competitive prices, flexible working schedule, including emergency service.
Aside from wide range of regular window replacement services, there are frequently various special offers and discounts for all our regular customers. So if you want the best
Here are a few testimonials from people who worked with us
Steven Ryan
Jean Orr
Armando Baker
I needed an efficient, highly professional and responsible service and I got even more than that. They worked around my schedule, the purchased window models were delivered on time, and the whole procedure of replacement was smooth and effective. The prices are affordable and the work force rather polite.
Latest News and Tips!
How To Choose The Best Windows For Your Home
Whether you simply want to refresh your property by investing in new windows or to replacing the old ones or you have an emergency problem caused by sudden window damage, choosing the new ones should be done carefully. The worst thing you can do is just walk down the...
Required Tools For Old Windows Replacement
Having high-quality windows properly installed at your house is essential for the cost-efficient functionality of your home. Steady quality windows directly regulate your energy needs and bills. Windows regulate the levels of insulation in all premises, provide an...